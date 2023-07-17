One of the two victims described how defendant Martin Barfield had a “strange smirk” on his face as he ran towards their vehicle brandishing the huge blade.

The pair were driving along a narrow lane near Matlock when they encountered Barfield and two other men on June 26, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Teresa Sims described how the victims were driving towards the peaks to “take photos of the sunset” when they saw the trio of men all wearing rucksacks.

The terrified couple encountered Martin Barfield on Lees Road, Stanton In Peak. Photo of knife illustrative only.

As they slowed down Barfield approached the driver’s side of their car on Lees Road, Stanton In Peak.

The male victim said in a statement read out by Ms Simms: “My girlfriend was extremely frightened and I began reversing up the lane.

"He started running and I noticed he was pulling a knife out from his waistband, the blade was around 12 inches in length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The male kept putting it back in its holster and he was staring directly at us while holding the knife – he wanted my girlfriend and I to know he was armed.

"I headed in the opposite direction, drove away and rang 999.”

The court heard Barfield, 36, had been camping for eight days with the two other men when he coincided with his two victims.

His solicitor John Wilford said: “He accepts he behaved in a bizarre manner – he has health issues which need to be investigated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barfield, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, had eight previous offences for five convictions, the court heard.