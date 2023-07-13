Gemma Barton’s 10-month-old son Jacob Crouch died on December 30, 2020, having suffered a perforated bowel between two and twelve hours before his death.

She and partner Crouch are said to have inflicted a “culture of cruelty” on Jacob following his birth in February of the same year.

Derby Crown Court heard the baby suffered at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults. He also had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

During the couple’s trial a jury has heard Barton blamed multiple bruises which appeared on the infant in the months before his death on him “bruising easily”, denying all knowledge of how Jacob sustained his injuries or claiming Crouch was responsible.

In a long series of text messages between the two a jury heard how Jacob was sent to bed with a “smacked bum” for “crying for no reason” and suggestions Crouch and Barton made the baby eat his own vomit.

Today (Thursday) prosecutor Mary Prior told Barton: “You do understand that his (Jacob’s) bones were broken on at least five occasions – that he was assaulted with such force that he had a tear in his stomach which became perforated and that caused him to die. You do understand that, don’t you?

"We’ve read your text messages. This picture of an idyllic life where everybody was happy and enjoying life is nonsense.”

Showing Barton a photo of Jacob’s bruised face, she said: “You were looking directly at the face of your baby every day – that is the care you and Craig Crouch were giving the little baby isn’t it.”

Barton replied: “I never physically did them bruises.”

Mrs Prior said: “The bruises on his cheeks happened as a result of the forceful squeezing of a hand, didn’t they.” “I don’t know,” said Barton.

The prosecutor continued: “You and Craig Crouch together were assaulting this little baby on a number of occasions weren’t you?”

When asked how a “nasty bruise” on Jacob’s ear and “thumb marks” near his thigh had happened, Baron said “I don’t know”.

"Where has all this come from in the happy life you were living together? There was nothing to stop you seeing all this, was there?”, Mrs Prior continued.

"You do understand that the thing that killed him was stomping, kicking or punching with sufficient force to perforate his bowel and that must have happened two to twelve hours before his death, yes?

"That must have happened under your watch. You do understand that by 5am (on December 30, 2020) your little baby was either dying or dead.

"He was not smiling or cooing to you was he? That was a pack of lies wasn’t it? Did you kick, punch or stomp on him at 5am?” “No,” replied Barton.

"Your baby was screaming for help and you did nothing to help him, did you, You let him die because you knew if you called for medical assistance they would know what you had been up to.

"You both hoped it would ease off then you continued to lie during a 999 call about him being fine and smiling.”

Asked who was responsible for Jacob’s injuries, Barton said: “It wasn’t me.” “So, who was it?” said Mrs Prior. “It’s got to be Craig,” Barton replied.

Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor and Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, both deny murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, causing a child to suffer serious physical harm and three counts of child cruelty.