Craig Crouch, 39, told Jacob Couch’s mother he was “running” the Uttoxeter-based factory, was in charge of “restructuring wages and pensions” after saving 950 jobs during the pandemic and had meetings with the “PM” and the “Health Secretary”.

However a jury has heard that Crouch – who was in reality a “side-loader driver” – had “over-exaggerated” his role to “impress Barton”.

Jacob is said to have suffered a “culture of cruelty” at the hands of Crouch and Barton, 32. Derby Crown Court heard the baby had suffered peritonitis – an inflammation of the lining of abdominal organs – after suffering at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults. He also had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

As transcripts of police interviews with Crouch were read out, the jury heard how Crouch was questioned about various texts to Barton – during which he claimed to have access to a private helicopter, and having had a salary of nearly £100,000 at the large firm owned by the Bamford family.

When asked who was the owner of JCB, Crouch said, “It’s erm...his name’s gone”, to which a detective replied, “Mr Bamford? And you know him quite well?” Yeah, that’s the one – yeah, we talk from time-to-time. We had discussions when he was looking for his son to take over.”

In several other texts Crouch claimed to have had upcoming meetings with the “PM” and the “Health Secretary” during Covid. Speaking about the Health Secretary claim, he told police: “I meant Lee Martin, the health Secretary at work.”

Coming clean about his “over-exaggerations”, Crouch explained: “I felt I didn’t have a lot to offer (Barton) so I fabricated I was doing a lot better than I was to impress.” Crouch admitted another claim he was stepping down from a new position, accepting a £20,000 pay cut leaving him with a salary of £72,000, was fiction.

The court heard Barton believed Crouch was “facilities manager” for JCB – a fiction which he maintained for at least the first five months of their relationship while the pair were engaged.

Opening the trial three weeks ago, Mary Prior KC said Jacob was “kicked or stamped on with such severe force that it fractured a rib and caused a tear in his stomach and bowel”.

Last week paediatrician registrar and A&E consultant Dr Sarah Dixon confirmed that the abdominal injuries Jacob eventually died of were caused by “kicking”, “punching” or “stomping”, in her professional opinion.

Dr Dixon said in an excerpt read out from her report: “In my opinion he (Jacob) experienced “physical maltreatment overnight on multiple occasions”.