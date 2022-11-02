Finley Boden died on Christmas Day 2020 – just 39 days after being returned to parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden from care.

Derby Crown Court heard baby Finley also suffered two burns to his hand – one of which may have been caused by a cigarette lighter.

Mary Prior KC told the court Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence” at the hands of his cannabis-addicted parents.

The trial of Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden is being heard at Derby Crown Court

Boden, 29, and Marsden, 21, both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Opening a trial this morning Mary Prior KC said: “Finley was born on February 15 2020 and died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He lived for 315 days.”

Ms Prior described how Finley, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

She said: “Within 39 days of moving back in with the defendants Finley was dead. The severity of his injuries showed violence used required considerable force.

“His parents worked together to hide the injuries from social workers, health visitors and the police.”

The pair were arrested in December 20201 – a year after baby Finley was found in Old Whittington on Christmas Day, 2020.

Police said paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 to reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.

Baby Finley was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead.