Harry Rodgerson, 27, tried to sell a large emerald ring encrusted with diamonds to a friend via a Facebook message after swiping it, along with brooches, pendants and necklaces.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard Rodgerson - who lived in a “grand house” supported by his father - had snatched the jewels while “not thinking straight”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said Rodgerson’s victim had known him for about 10 years and had employed him to do some decorating.

Some time after noticing her rings - which she kept in her handbag - were missing she was visited by Rodgerson’s father, who said his son had been stealing from him.

Ms Allsop said: “She went to the defendant’s address where some of the rings were returned to her. Police later attended and there were a number of safes kept under his bed.

In a statement read out to court Rodgerson’s former client said she “couldn’t believe” what he had done and had suffered nightmares and a stress rash since.

She said: “I knew he was a liar but I didn’t know he was a thief.”

During a police interview Rodgerson admitted stealing the rings from the complainant’s handbag when she left it lying in her car.

Ms Allsop added: “He was upset with her because he had done some painting and she had not paid him.”

Rodgerson, of Upperwood Road, Matlock Bath, who had no previous convictions, admitted theft by employee.

His solicitor James Riley said the theft was caused by “neurosis” and “psychosis”.

He said: “This is an unusual case because this is not a typical theft in terms of someone in need of feeding a drug habit or something of that nature.

“He is supported by his father in a very grand house - he has no issues in that regard. On one hand this was callous but this is someone who was not thinking correctly.”

Rodgerson was handed six months jail suspended for 18 months with 12 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours unpaid work and a 12-month restraining order.

