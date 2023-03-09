Teenager had “childhood ruined” after eight years of abuse by sex offender from Derbyshire town

Michael Sutton hit the teenager with a belt as well as sexually assaulting him on repeated occasions over an eight-year period from 2012 to 2020.

The abuse came to light when the 32-year-old was arrested for an offence of taking a child without lawful authority after an incident involving another teenager in Nottinghamshire in February 2021.

In a victim personal statement, explaining the effect Sutton’s abuse had on him, the teenager said: “I don’t feel like I can trust anyone and I have felt like this since he started doing what he did to me. I am always wary around new people and I know that is because of him.

Michael Sutton was jailed for four and a half years.

“At first I thought what he was doing to me was normal because I was so young. It was only when I got older that I started to realise it was wrong. Even then, I didn’t feel like I could tell anyone because I felt like no-one would believe me.

“I will never be able to forgive him for what he did to me, he ruined my childhood. I’ll never be able to forget what he did to me and this really upsets me.”

Sutton, of Killamarsh, admitted assault, sexual assault, child cruelty and taking a child without lawful authority. He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on January 25, where he was jailed for a total of four and a half years.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order for ten years, preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Naomi Davies, of the child investigation team, said: “The survivor in this case suffered years of abuse at the hands of Sutton, a predatory sex offender.

“At a time when they should have been carefree and enjoying spending time with their friends and all the usual childhood fun, they were instead left feeling traumatised and hurt by Sutton’s evil actions.

“The physical and sexual abuse may have stopped but the nightmare never ends for the survivor, who will have to deal with the psychological effects of what happened to them for years to come.

“I’m pleased Sutton is now behind bars for his crimes where he belongs.

“The bravery this young person showed in coming forward and telling police about the abuse they suffered is incredible and I’d like to commend them for that, as well as their dignity throughout the legal process.

