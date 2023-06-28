Teenager charged with three offences in connection with alleged burglaries and thefts in Derbyshire town
The 18-year-old appeared in court charged in connection with multiple reports of burglary and vehicle theft in Rotherham and Dronfield.
Dylan Steele appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 24 – charged with seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
Three of the offences relate to alleged burglaries and thefts reported in the Dronfield area.
The rest of the charges are in connection with other alleged burglaries and thefts reported in the Bramley, Wickersley and Treeton areas of Rotherham in May and June 2023.
Steele, formerly of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on July 24.