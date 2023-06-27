Chesterfield woman hospitalised after police called to reported stabbing – with another woman charged and remanded in custody
Derbyshire Police were called to a property on Devizes Close in Grangewood just before 1.45am on Saturday, June 24 – following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
The woman was taken to hospital and suffered injuries to her neck and finger but has since been discharged.
Nicole Ryder, of Baden Powell Avenue, was arrested on the same day and was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH.
The 28-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court earlier today (Tuesday, June 27) and was remanded into prison custody – pending a trial at crown court later this year.