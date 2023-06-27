Derbyshire Police were called to a property on Devizes Close in Grangewood just before 1.45am on Saturday, June 24 – following reports that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to hospital and suffered injuries to her neck and finger but has since been discharged.

Nicole Ryder, of Baden Powell Avenue, was arrested on the same day and was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH.

The incident occurred on Devizes Close.