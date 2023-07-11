Teenager charged with burglary and making threats to kill after incident in Derbyshire town
A teenager was charged with three offences – including burglary and threats to kill – after being arrested following an incident in a Derbyshire town.
On Thursday, July 6, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident in the town.
In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Dylan Knowles, 18, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary, vehicle interference and threats to kill.”
He has been remanded into custody to await trial.