News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Teenager charged with burglary and making threats to kill after incident in Derbyshire town

A teenager was charged with three offences – including burglary and threats to kill – after being arrested following an incident in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

On Thursday, July 6, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of an incident in the town.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Dylan Knowles, 18, of no fixed abode, was charged with burglary, vehicle interference and threats to kill.”

READ THIS: Police urge witnesses to come forward after incident in Derbyshire town centre

A man has been remanded in custody. Photo: Derbyshire PoliceA man has been remanded in custody. Photo: Derbyshire Police
A man has been remanded in custody. Photo: Derbyshire Police
Most Popular

He has been remanded into custody to await trial.