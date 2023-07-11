Police urge witnesses to come forward after incident in Derbyshire town centre
Officers have called on the public to help their investigation into an incident in a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Police are investigating a public order offence that occurred on Water Street, Bakewell – between noon and 1pm on Sunday, July 2. Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*406589: