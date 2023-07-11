News you can trust since 1855
Police urge witnesses to come forward after incident in Derbyshire town centre

Officers have called on the public to help their investigation into an incident in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Derbyshire Police are investigating a public order offence that occurred on Water Street, Bakewell – between noon and 1pm on Sunday, July 2. Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*406589:

The incident took place on Water Street. Image: GoogleThe incident took place on Water Street. Image: Google
