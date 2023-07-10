News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police trying to track man in connection with Chesterfield sex attack

Police are continuing in their efforts to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault at a Chesterfield nightclub.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST

Officers have been looking to identify a man in connection with the attack that took place in the early hours of May 7.

More than two months on, and despite a public appeal, investigations continue into the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim told police officers she had been sexually assaulted at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield at around 1am on Sunday, May 7.

This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.
This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.
Most Popular

Police issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident – saying he was ‘seen in the area’ and that officers were ‘keen to speak to him’.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods – including the reference 23*275904:

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.