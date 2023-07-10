Officers have been looking to identify a man in connection with the attack that took place in the early hours of May 7.

More than two months on, and despite a public appeal, investigations continue into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim told police officers she had been sexually assaulted at the Aruba nightclub in Chesterfield at around 1am on Sunday, May 7.

This is the man that officers said was seen in the area around the time that the assault allegedly occurred.

Police issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident – saying he was ‘seen in the area’ and that officers were ‘keen to speak to him’.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods – including the reference 23*275904:

There are crime reporting tools on the police website, including an online contact form

Private messages can be sent via the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

DMs can be sent to @DerPolContact on Twitter

Ring police on 101