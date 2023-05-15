Teenage victim threatened and robbed by two men in Derbyshire town

The victim was approached by two men as he walked near the bridge over the canal in West Park, Long Eaton, at around 7.00pm on May 10.

The men demanded that the teenage boy hand over a silver chain he was wearing, before threatening him and stealing two silver chains, a Nike zip-up jumper and a black Trapstar windbreaker coat.

The first man is described as being around 5ft 10ins and of a stocky build. He was wearing a balaclava, black tracksuit, black jumper and gloves.

Officers have urged anyone who can aid their investigation to come forward.

The second man is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, and was wearing a full mask on his face, a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and white latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000283239:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101