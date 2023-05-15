Steven Selwood, 43, who used to play for Derbyshire CCC, left the woman in her 70s with life-changing injuries after ploughing into her while four times over the limit.

She was cycling over a crossroad in Haslemere, Surrey, last May when Selwood came out of a side road and smashed into her in broad daylight.

Not only did Selwood knock her off her bike, he continued to drive forward, crushing her under the wheels as she lay on the ground.

A member of the public stopped his car but Selwood drove off before he ended up walking back to the scene. He was identified by witnesses and arrested by police.

Surrey Police released graphic footage of the moment Selwood struck the victim, then rolled his vehicle over her body.

As Selwood drove from a car park exit onto a road in Haslemere, Surrey, he did not give way and hit the woman as she cycled in front of him.

Since the crash on May 12 last year the victim still suffers life-changing physical and mental injuries. The victim allowed the footage to be released as a warning to others of the impact of drink driving.

At Guildford Crown Court on April 28, Selwood, who lives in Haslemere, was jailed for two years and three months.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years after being found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whist over the alcohol limit.

The woman described how she can no longer do many of her hobbies and is now scared to go near traffic.

In an impact statement read to the court, she said: “My sense of loss is deep, my trust in my world evaporated, my sense of hope gone.

“Not a night goes by without nightmares. My life has changed considerably since I was knocked down off my cycle.

"I used to be outgoing, talking a lot to others, going to church, back-packing. I did my own DIY and gardening. I was never frightened of traffic like I am today, absolutely terrified with a strong feeling it's going to happen again.

“My worst fear now is that my left leg will not hold me up through weakness which is happening more so these days plus my mental state is not too good. I don’t laugh anymore. I get overwhelmed with the everyday occurrences, not being able to deal with multiple issues.”

Selwood played cricket for Derbyshire County Cricket Club for three years from 2001 to 2004.

During his career, the left-hand batsman played alongside internationals such as England bowler Dominic Cork as well as Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi.

He also played several full seasons abroad in Perth and Sydney in Australia.

Between 2005 and 2008, Selwood returned to the UK where he played for Dorset County Cricket Club in the minor county championship.

Sergeant Joe McGregor, investigating officer for Surrey Police, warned of the dangers of drink driving after the defendant was jailed.

He said today: “This footage is shocking to watch but it may serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by those who choose to drink and drive.

“The victim would like to express her gratitude to the members of the public who stopped Selwood’s vehicle.

“The victim in this case has been left with lifelong physical and mental scars and has bravely said she wants her case to be a warning to anyone who thinks that it is acceptable to drive whilst under the influence. It isn’t. You are putting your life and the lives of others at risk.