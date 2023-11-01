Teenage girl hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Derbyshire village

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries after a collision in a Derbyshire village – and remains in hospital following the incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a teenage girl at 6.45pm on Sunday, October 29.

The incident occurred on Main Road in Renishaw – where a girl in her early teens was found with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was taken to hospital where she remains. Her injuries are not, however, believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.

The girl hit by the car was transported to hospital.