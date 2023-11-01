Teenage girl hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a teenage girl at 6.45pm on Sunday, October 29.
The incident occurred on Main Road in Renishaw – where a girl in her early teens was found with serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital where she remains. Her injuries are not, however, believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.
The driver of the Audi, a man in his 30s, stopped at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision. He was not arrested.