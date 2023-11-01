News you can trust since 1855
Teenage girl hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Derbyshire village

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries after a collision in a Derbyshire village – and remains in hospital following the incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a blue Audi A3 and a teenage girl at 6.45pm on Sunday, October 29.

The incident occurred on Main Road in Renishaw – where a girl in her early teens was found with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she remains. Her injuries are not, however, believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.

The girl hit by the car was transported to hospital.
The girl hit by the car was transported to hospital.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 30s, stopped at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision. He was not arrested.