Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at Eastwood Park in Hasland on Thursday, July 21.

The criminals targeted the disabled toilets between 9.00pm and 9.30pm – breaking safety rails, taps and other equipment.

A group of teenagers – both boys and girls – are reported to have been in the area at that time and officers would like to trace them.

The gang of teens inflicted ‘substantial damage’ to the disabled toilet.

In particular, they wish to speak to three boys, all aged between around 11 and 16-years-old.

Two of the boys are described as having brown hair. One was wearing a dark coloured top and dark coloured sports shorts with white stripes and a logo, as well as white socks and dark coloured trainers. The other was wearing a black t-shirt with colourful writing, black bottoms and trainers.

The third boy is described as having short blonde hair, and was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured jogging bottoms with white stripes and trainers.

PCSO supervisor Matt Adcock, from the Hasland Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This facility is there for the use of the more vulnerable in our community, and it is very disappointing to see them damaged in this way.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or vandalism in the area to report it to us as soon as possible, so we can respond and take action against those responsible.”

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson added: “We have unfortunately seen several incidents of vandalism in our public toilets this summer, which has forced us to close these facilities earlier than usual in our parks in an attempt to prevent further damage. This required action is a decision we have not taken lightly as we do appreciate the disruption that this can create. However, given the extent of the damage, this approach has been forced upon us.

“Incidents of vandalism like this at Eastwood Park in Hasland not only mean we need to temporarily close the facilities, but we also have to divert resources to repairing the damage. These resources could be better used to support the ongoing improvement of our parks for all members of our community.

“I would encourage anyone with information about these incidents to contact the police if you know anything about this unacceptable behaviour in Eastwood Park.”

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, please contact Derbyshire Police using the non-emergency details below, quoting reference number 22*422071:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101