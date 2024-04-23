Teen left with broken jaw after being attacked by four men near Derbyshire McDonald’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in Osmaston Park Road, Derby – between McDonald’s and Nightingale Road – at around 9.20pm on February 17.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was left with a broken jaw after being assaulted by a group of four men.

Officers are keen to speak to the pictured male, who was in the area at the time of the incident.

This is the man that officers are trying to locate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*159734:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101