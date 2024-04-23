Derbyshire road closed by police after crash – with motorists urged to avoid the area

Derbyshire Police have closed a route this afternoon after a crash – with motorists being warned to find alternative routes.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
Derbyshire Police have reported that Sheffield Road in Killamarsh is currently closed after a collision.

The route is shut between its junctions with Walford Road and Nethermoor Lane while officers respond to the incident.

A force spokesperson has also urged drivers to find alternative routes following the crash.

