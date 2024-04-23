Derbyshire road closed by police after crash – with motorists urged to avoid the area
Derbyshire Police have closed a route this afternoon after a crash – with motorists being warned to find alternative routes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police have reported that Sheffield Road in Killamarsh is currently closed after a collision.
The route is shut between its junctions with Walford Road and Nethermoor Lane while officers respond to the incident.
A force spokesperson has also urged drivers to find alternative routes following the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.