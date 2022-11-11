Teen charged with causing death of ‘talented and kind-hearted’ Lucy Knowles, 17, in Chesterfield crash

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that 18-year-old William Eade was charged with causing the death of Lucy Knowles, 17, by careless driving.

Eade, of Enfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, was summonsed to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on January 9 2023.

Lucy tragically passed away after the car she was travelling in collided with a tree off Harewood Road, Holymoorside on April 2 this year.

Her aunt Karie Bell-Wriggs described Lucy as a “beautiful, funny, vibrant and kind-hearted young woman.”

Lucy, who lived in Chesterfield with her family, worked as a pre-school assistant before her death, and was a former pupil at Outwood Academy Newbold. Steve Roberts, lead principal at the school, said that Lucy was a “hardworking and talented young woman, full of promise” – and added that she “always made a very positive impression with all staff and students she came into contact with.”

Her funeral earlier this year in Brimington was attended by a crowd of well-wishers too large to fit into the chapel – leaving many to pay their respects from outside.

