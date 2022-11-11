Stars of the town’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime will be among those flocking to New Square for the magical experience on November 20.

Live entertainment from 3pm will take place on a stage and shoppers will be able to snap up Christmas gifts from market stalls as excitement builds for the lights switch-on at 4.45pm. Shrek will make personal appearances outside the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square between 12noon and 3pm.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “This will be a magical event in the heart of Chesterfield, and everyone is welcome to come along. The Christmas lights switch-on is one of our most popular events of the year, so please ensure you allow plenty of time to park or arrive by public transport, wrap up warm and enjoy the event”.

Families can find plenty of fun in Chesterfield during the festive season.

Santa returns to his grotto for the first time in three years and will be welcoming children at the Market Hall from November 20.

The Elf Trail is back for another year. Look out for the elves hiding in the windows of local shops and venues waiting for you to find them from November 21, 2022 to January 4, 2023. Spot them all and you could win a fabulous prize for your family.

Pick up a unique gift at Chesterfield’s traditional and specialist markets. Check out the record fair on November 13 and December 11, the artisan market on November 27 and December 18, the vegan market on December 4.

Chesterfield’s famous ‘Crooked Spire’ church will host its eighth Christmas tree festival, from November 17 to 27. Trees decorated by Scout and Guide groups, schools and businesses will be among the collection.

