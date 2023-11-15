News you can trust since 1855
Sword and throwing knives taken by police in Derbyshire town as anti-knife crime campaign launches

A sword and throwing knives were given up in a Derbyshire town as an anti-knife crime campaign gets underway.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Derbyshire Police has launched Operation Sceptre, a week of action designed to help tackle the threat of knife crime across the county.

A knife amnesty has already taken place in Clay Cross – with a katana and throwing knives among the items that were given to officers in the town.

The force will also be conducting knife sweeps across Derbyshire’s parks, as well as engaging with local groups and schools.

These weapons were given up during the amnesty.These weapons were given up during the amnesty.
A Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Remember, we want everyone to feel safe in their community and understand that carrying a knife brings with it more risk than protection.

“We need you, our local community, to help us by looking out for each other and telling us if you have any concerns about an individual who you believe may be considering carrying a weapon, or is actually doing so.”