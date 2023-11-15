Sword and throwing knives taken by police in Derbyshire town as anti-knife crime campaign launches
Derbyshire Police has launched Operation Sceptre, a week of action designed to help tackle the threat of knife crime across the county.
A knife amnesty has already taken place in Clay Cross – with a katana and throwing knives among the items that were given to officers in the town.
The force will also be conducting knife sweeps across Derbyshire’s parks, as well as engaging with local groups and schools.
A Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Remember, we want everyone to feel safe in their community and understand that carrying a knife brings with it more risk than protection.
“We need you, our local community, to help us by looking out for each other and telling us if you have any concerns about an individual who you believe may be considering carrying a weapon, or is actually doing so.”