Driver arrested in Derbyshire town for second time after testing positive for cocaine again

A driver who was previously arrested in a Derbyshire town was taken into custody again after a second drugs test.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
On Tuesday, November 14, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in Darley Dale.

A vehicle was spotted on Dale Road North, which had been stopped previously – with the driver testing positive for cocaine and being arrested.

The motorist was taken into custody by SNT officers.The motorist was taken into custody by SNT officers.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We received further information that the driver of the same vehicle was again driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

“Driver tests positive for cocaine again – driver arrested and enquiries ongoing.”