Driver arrested in Derbyshire town for second time after testing positive for cocaine again

A driver who was previously arrested in a Derbyshire town was taken into custody again after a second drugs test.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, November 14, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in Darley Dale.

A vehicle was spotted on Dale Road North, which had been stopped previously – with the driver testing positive for cocaine and being arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorist was taken into custody by SNT officers.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We received further information that the driver of the same vehicle was again driving whilst under the influence of drugs.