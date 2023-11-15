Derbyshire council accused of land ‘fire sale’ to plug £1 million budget black hole

A Derbyshire council looking to sell 15 areas of land it owns for £4 million has been accused of starting a “fire sale” of the “family silver”.

Erewash Borough Council is planning to sell 15 pieces of land in Ilkeston, Long Eaton and West Hallam. A council report on the issue, to be discussed by the authority’s executive group of councillors this week, details that the sale of all 15 plots could earn up to £4.3 million. This comes as the council seeks to plug a £1 million budget black hole by the end of March next year.

These plots range in size from 344 square metres (0.08 acres) to 12,463 square metres (three acres). Public consultations will be held on the sale of each plot, which will be sold off in batches of two to four sites in an aim not to “devalue” the land by “oversaturating” the market.

This further land sale comes after four other council-owned sites were sold off earlier this year, with campaigners in Harrington Avenue, Borrowash, and Wardlow Road, Ilkeston, seeking to stop the sales.

Land off Cheriton Drive, West Hallam, which is to be sold by Erewash Borough Council. Image from Google.

The current Labour administration ratified the sale of 1.4 acres of land off Wardlow Road in Ilkeston at a meeting in September after an agreement in January where the former Conservative administration approved the sale of four sites (including Wardlow Road) – which were not publicly identified at the time.

Cllr Robert Flatley, a member of the Conservative Group’s shadow executive said: “The Labour Party’s decision to sell off these vital assets without consultation or a proper reinvestment plan is not only shortsighted but also deeply irresponsible.

“The family silver of these communities is being sold off, and the people are left wondering whether their voices even matter to those in power. It will be the wellbeing of Erewash residents paying the price for this decision..”

He refers to the “fire sale of Erewash assets” as a “grim inventory” of “what once belonged to the people of Erewash”.

In response, Cllr James Dawson said: “Firstly, it is worth mentioning that land sales were started under the previous Conservative administration- as an exempted item which locked the public out and residents were not made aware of any sales until the put the sites were put on the market.

“As a result our administration said that we would make sure decisions such as this were in the public domain before any potential sale or listing, and this report does just that.

“Due to significant underinvestment and mismanagement by the previous administration the council needs to make the most efficient use of its assets in order to form its capital strategy which goes towards critical maintenance which includes replacement of the councils aging waste and refuse fleet.

“All of the sites that are listed does not mean that the council will sell the sites, it adds them into the list for consideration pending background checks, suitability etc, at such point if the council decided to progress with a sale of any sites, the council will then consult on each site individually on a site by site basis and this is part of the long term planning process for a 5–10 year programme, so there would be no mass sale as the Conservative press release misleadingly suggests.”

Here are the 15 plots of land which are set to be sold: