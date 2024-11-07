A man who sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer – who he believed was a 12-year-old girl – has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Karl Jefferson first began messaging the girl on the ChatIW platform, before moving on to the Kik instant messaging app.

The 53-year-old sent numerous sexually explicit messages between November 2023 and January 2024, despite the girl repeatedly telling him she was just 12 years old.

The girl, however, was not a child – but an undercover police officer. The account was traced to Jefferson and he was arrested. He was subsequently charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempt to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Jefferson received a suspended prison sentence after appearing at Derby Crown Court.

Jefferson, of Marks Close, Derby, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on Monday, November 4 –where he was given a 24 month prison sentence, which was suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to carry out unpaid work and attend a sex offender treatment programme. Jefferson was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

At the time he committed the offence, Jefferson was the Chairman of the Derby Junior Football League and was a qualified referee. Officers worked with the Football Association following his arrest to ensure the appropriate safeguarding was carried out. Jefferson is no longer involved with the football league and there have been no reports of any in person offences by Jefferson.

Detective Staff Investigator Georgia Harries, who led the investigation, said: “Jefferson was well aware of how old the girl he thought he was speaking to was but continued to send her sexually explicit messages as well as trying to encourage her to perform sexual acts.

“He had numerous attempts to end the conversations when the girl repeated her age to him but he continued his depraved acts regardless.

“Thankfully in this case, the recipient of the messages wasn’t a real child - and we have been able to save other children from becoming a victim.

“I’d like to ask all parents to please be aware of who their children are communicating with online, urge them to make sure they are not sending any images to anyone and let their children know that if they do receive any unwanted or inappropriate messages they should tell a trusted adult.”