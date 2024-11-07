Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with assault and other offences
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with assault and a number of other offences.
Daniel Baker is from the Clowne area but also has links to the Sheffield and Rotherham areas.
Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*344187:
Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.