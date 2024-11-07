Police appeal to trace wanted Derbyshire man in connection with assault and other offences

A police appeal has been launched to trace a wanted man from Derbyshire – in connection with an assault and several other offences.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with assault and a number of other offences.

Daniel Baker is from the Clowne area but also has links to the Sheffield and Rotherham areas.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*344187:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.