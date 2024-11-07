Ryan Colclough has denied a GBH charge over an alleged incident at a Chesterfield pub in January this year which resulted in “significant injuries”.

The charge arises from an alleged assault involving another male at the Red Lion pub in Brimington on January 27 this year.

Colclough, 29, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday) charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter a not guilty plea.

A prosecutor told magistrates there were “complex issues” involved in the “high profile” case, which fell outside of their sentencing powers and was not suitable for a magistrates court summary trial due to “extra issues”.

The prosecutor said: “This allegation is a section 20 GBH which has resulted in significant injuries." She added that the Crown’s case would rest on CCTV footage.

A solicitor representing Colclough said during the defendant’s trial members of a jury would hear a “very different version of events” in his defence case to those put forward by the prosecution.

Handing Colclough, of Clowne, unconditional bail until December 5, a magistrate told him: “Mr Colclough, you are being granted unconditional bail to appear before Derby Crown Court on December 5 and that will be for a plea and trial preparation hearing.”

The 29-year-old Chesterfield FC player signed with the Spireites in January last year, having left Altrincham for a fee. He was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2023 season but penned a new deal until summer 2025.