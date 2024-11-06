“Wicked” Derbyshire man groomed underage girl with alcohol, cannabis and Burger King for sex

A “wicked” Derbyshire man groomed a teenage girl with alcohol, cannabis and trips to Burger King for his own “sexual gratification”, a court heard.

Keith Bryan, 67, “successfully” groomed the young girl during a three-year relationship which involved penetrative sex and during which she believed “they were in a relationship”.

Catherine Picardo, prosecuting, said years later Bryan targeted a second young girl who was the same age as the first victim, having repeated intercourse with her.

During a police interview following his arrest when police became involved Bryan denied the allegations, claiming they were “fabrication”.

Keith Bryan was jailed for 14 yearsplaceholder image
In a victim impact statement read out at Derby Crown Court one of the victims said she felt “responsible” for allowing the abuse to happen and spoke of regular “flashbacks”.

Describing Bryan as a “misogynistic” “predator” who blamed the victims, Judge Jonathan Bennett told him: "I’m going to use a word I have never used as a judge in sentencing someone with these offences – you were wicked.

"Your attitude showed no remorse and you blamed the victims throughout – you present a huge risk to young girls.”

Addressing the victims, Judge Bennett said they had been “extremely brave”, adding: “If you had not come forward Mr Bryan would still be on the streets and be a risk to young girls.”

Bryan, of Ashleigh Road, Barlborough, admitted sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting a child to watch a sexual act.

He was jailed for 14 years with at least two-thirds of the term to be served in custody and a six-year extended licence period. Bryan was handed indefinite restraining orders in respect of both victims and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

