A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing on a Chesterfield street this afternoon (Friday).

The male victim was found with a stab wound following the attack on Talbot Crescent, Chesterfield, at around 12.35pm and is currently being treated by medics.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in police custody.

An onlooker told Derbyshire Times how “everything went mad” on the Hasland street as police – including a helicopter – and paramedics swarmed around the street just after noon.

The injured man’s current condition is not yet known.

A police spokesperson told Derbyshire Times: “We were called to reports of a man having been stabbed in Talbot Crescent, Chesterfield, at 12.35pm today.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, was found with a stab wound and he has been taken to hospital for treatment. Three men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in police custody.”

Anyone to assist officers with their investigations – in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV of the incident – is asked to contact the force with reference 24000651891.