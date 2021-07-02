Suspected class A drugs found after Derbyshire organised crime unit target county lines gang

Members of the North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit, working with Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, stopped the vehicle in Unstone, Dronfield.

The vehicle was targetted as it was being used by a suspected county lines drug dealing gang.

Two people were arrested following the operation.

Officers found a bundle of suspected class-A drugs