Suspected class A drugs found after Derbyshire organised crime unit target county lines gang
Derbyshire police found a bundle of suspected Class A drugs after they stopped a vehicle in Dronfield.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 7:31 am
Members of the North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit, working with Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, stopped the vehicle in Unstone, Dronfield.
The vehicle was targetted as it was being used by a suspected county lines drug dealing gang.
Two people were arrested following the operation.
County Lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries.