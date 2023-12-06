Suspected cannabis grow discovered after Heanor house fire which caused 'substantial' damage
Police officers were called just after 3.50am on Tuesday, December 5, to the incident at Holbrook Street by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service. Fire crews tackled the blaze at the house and, after the fire had been extinguished, a number of plants were found being cultivated at the property.
No one was found to be at the address, and no one has reported suffering any injuries, but substantial damage has been caused to the house and a neighbouring property. At this time, it is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
An investigation is being carried out and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any information or noticed any suspicious activity in the area over the last few days or weeks.
Anyone who can help with their enquiries is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000748968: Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message the force contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use the reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.