Stolen moped seized by police after chasing three youths near Chesterfield
Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in New Tupton yesterday (Wednesday, April 3) when they spotted three youths on two mopeds – travelling into the village from the A61 Derby Road.
An SNT spokesperson said: “After being given a pleasant wave, we decided to turn our vehicle around and follow in the same direction. Local residents then gave us directions onto Northside, and this is where we came face to face with the riders again.
“One moped’s chain became loose and after a very short foot chase, we managed to seize the bike but unfortunately, the three males managed to escape our clutches.
“The seized moped was actually stolen last month from Ripley and the owner has been made aware. Good result for us, thanks to the residents that assisted us in our search.”