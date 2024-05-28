Stickers offering cannabis delivery appear across Chesterfield town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have issued a response after a series of stickers advertising a cannabis delivery service were spotted across Chesterfield town centre.

A number of stickers have appeared across Chesterfield town centre, with a QR code that leads users to a website that purportedly offers to deliver cannabis to homes.

A member of the public contacted the Derbyshire Times to raise concerns about the stickers, after spotting that one had been placed on a lamppost along Holywell Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that, after scanning the QR code, he was unable to remove the website from his browser until he wiped the device entirely.

One of the stickers was placed on Holywell Street.

Derbyshire Police said that the stickers had been reported to them, and that officers would work to remove them during patrols in Chesterfield.