Stickers offering cannabis delivery appear across Chesterfield town centre
A number of stickers have appeared across Chesterfield town centre, with a QR code that leads users to a website that purportedly offers to deliver cannabis to homes.
A member of the public contacted the Derbyshire Times to raise concerns about the stickers, after spotting that one had been placed on a lamppost along Holywell Street.
He said that, after scanning the QR code, he was unable to remove the website from his browser until he wiped the device entirely.
Derbyshire Police said that the stickers had been reported to them, and that officers would work to remove them during patrols in Chesterfield.
A force spokesperson added: “We have been made aware of these stickers and officers will be looking out for them and removing them while on patrol in the town centre.”