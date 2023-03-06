News you can trust since 1855
Sports facility in Derbyshire village targeted by vandals – as police appeal for witnesses

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a Derbyshire sports facility was hit by vandals.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an incident of criminal damage after a dugout at the Bradwell Sports Field was damaged between February 26 and February 27.

Anybody with information or those who witnessed the offence are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*127786:

The dugout at the site was damaged.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.