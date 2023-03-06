Sports facility in Derbyshire village targeted by vandals – as police appeal for witnesses
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a Derbyshire sports facility was hit by vandals.
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an incident of criminal damage after a dugout at the Bradwell Sports Field was damaged between February 26 and February 27.
Anybody with information or those who witnessed the offence are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*127786:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.