The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an incident of criminal damage after a dugout at the Bradwell Sports Field was damaged between February 26 and February 27.

Anybody with information or those who witnessed the offence are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*127786:

The dugout at the site was damaged.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101