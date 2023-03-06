News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here's where the mobile cameras will be across north Derbyshire this month
Here's where the mobile cameras will be across north Derbyshire this month
Here's where the mobile cameras will be across north Derbyshire this month

Derbyshire speed cameras - locations in Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Eckington and Buxton where cameras will be in March

Below are the locations for speed cameras throughout north and mid-Derbyshire this March.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:27pm

This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Ilkeston, Buxton and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website

1. Ilkeston

Cameras will be on Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston, this month.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Clowne

A616 Creswell Road, Clowne

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield

A619 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Glossop

Turnlee Road, Glossop

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3