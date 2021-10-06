Speeding drivers, thieves and thugs – the latest north Derbyshire court cases
Below are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.
Liam Carter, 34, of Springfield Crescent, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order. Jailed for 26 weeks.
Kathryn Hill, 46, of Hatton Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £120, made to pay £34 victim surcharge.
Bernard Williams, 30, of Gorman Close, Newbold: Guilty of possessing amphetamine and committing a further offence while under a suspended sentence order. Fined £105, made to pay £85 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Jason Aspley, 26, of Steeping Close, Brimington, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order. Jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months, handed six-week curfew and £60 court costs.
Paul Pearson, 43, of Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, handed £34 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with four penalty points.
Paul Leece, 40, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban due to repeat offending, made to pay £333 fine, £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Paul Plasted, 39, of Kinder Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £266, handed £110 court costs and £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with four penalty points.
Anthony Mellors, 49, of Rosewood Close, Dunston, Chesterfield: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Matthew Peacock, 28, of The Hill, Glapwell, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour - namely 50 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Adam Smith, 27, of Midland Court, Ingleton Road, Hasland, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 48 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Carl Wallage, 38, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220, handed £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.
Marta Izdebska-Grayson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating. Case adjourned.
Kizzy Horden, 36, of Dale Road, Matlock: Guilty of stealing steaks worth £25 belonging to Co-op. Made to pay £25 compensation.
Jane Oldham, 52, of Firthwood Road, Dronfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £361, made to pay £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.
Ryan Pickering, 41, of Willow Street, Shirland, Alfreton: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a poorly secured load and a tyre with exposed ply. Fined £213, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.