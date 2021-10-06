Chesterfield drug fiend snatched £1,000 worth of Staveley Hall garden furniture

John Johnson, 43, was filmed on CCTV climbing down into the hall’s gardens and taking the expensive chairs and table in April last year when it was closed due to the pandemic.

However he also raided alcohol from Aldi and £47 worth of toothpaste from a Morrisons store.

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Johnson admitted stealing the toothpaste to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Johnson, 43, was filmed on CCTV climbing down into the hall’s gardens and taking the expensive chairs and table in April last year when it was closed due to the pandemic

The defendant told them he used £250 to £300 worth of drugs every day and would have sold the dental products to buy more.

Magistrates heard Johnson was jailed in 2019 for a series of thefts.

The defendant’s solicitor David Gittins said after his release Johnson “appeared to be doing well”.

However he added: “He had a relationship breakdown and went back to drugs, got with the wrong crowd and stole to feed his habit.

“This man has no interest in furniture at Staveley Hall - it’s because he knew he could make money from it.”

Mr Gittins said Johnson, who appeared via video link from Nottingham Prison and was in custody for other matters, had “filled out” now and was eating better.

He had re-engaged with drug programmes and was benefiting from custody.

Johnson, of Cordwell Close, Staveley, admitted three counts of theft.

Jailing him for 10 weeks a magistrate told him: “These offences are so serious only custody can be justified.

“You are a prolific offender with a large amount of convictions for dishonesty - you were released in 2019 only to reoffend while under a supervision order.”

The defendant was also made to pay £1,000 compensation to Staveley Hall and £47.73 to Aldi.