News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Spate of thefts across Chesterfield see headlights stolen from Ford Transit vans

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help after six Ford Transit vans had their headlights stolen in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first incident occurred at a business on the A61 Derby Road in New Tupton between 6.00pm on January 13 and 9.00am the following day.

The theft is also being linked to another incident that was reported to the force on January 15, during which three more Ford Transits had their headlights removed from a business in Spire Walk Business Park – between 5.00pm on January 13 and 9.30am on January 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their enquiries, in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV that may have captured the thefts.

Most Popular
A number of vans were targeted at Spire Walk Business Park.A number of vans were targeted at Spire Walk Business Park.
A number of vans were targeted at Spire Walk Business Park.

READ THIS: Police launch murder investigation after man shot and killed in Derbyshire field

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*029176:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.