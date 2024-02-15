Spate of thefts across Chesterfield see headlights stolen from Ford Transit vans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first incident occurred at a business on the A61 Derby Road in New Tupton between 6.00pm on January 13 and 9.00am the following day.

The theft is also being linked to another incident that was reported to the force on January 15, during which three more Ford Transits had their headlights removed from a business in Spire Walk Business Park – between 5.00pm on January 13 and 9.30am on January 15.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their enquiries, in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV that may have captured the thefts.

A number of vans were targeted at Spire Walk Business Park.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*029176:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101