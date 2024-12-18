Spate of knifepoint robberies at shops across Derbyshire sees £3,000 reward for information issued
Crimestoppers is now offering a £3,000 reward for information, given to them anonymously, that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for eight separate knifepoint robberies – which are being linked and have taken place across Derbyshire in recent weeks.
The reward will last for three months and will expire on March 12 2025. The most recent incident took place on December 8 at the Co-op store on Blenheim Road, Ashbourne. It saw a man enter the shop just after 10.30pm and steal a significant amount of cash. Nobody was physically hurt during the incident.
The offender was described as around 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a grey jacket, jeans and beige walking boot style trainers. He also wore a hooded top which was pulled tight around his face.
This latest robbery is being linked to seven previous offences, the first three of which took place on October 5 in Derby. The full details of each incident can be found here.
Another shop in Derby was targeted the following day (October 6) in Derby, before a fifth shop was robbed in Ilkeston on October 14.
There was then a gap of three weeks before the next two incidents in Derby – which took place on November 6 and November 7.
Chief Inspector Chris Thornhill said: “The impact these offences has had in our community is significant and I am urging anyone with information to come forward.
“I remain convinced that there are people in Derbyshire who know who this person is and that they must come forward before anyone is seriously physically hurt as a result of his actions.
“We have a number of lines of enquiry that we are following after this latest incident – but we really need the public’s help to bring this individual to justice.”
Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It is clear that the person responsible for these crimes has no thought whatsoever for his victims – subjecting them to what can only be described as a terrifying series of incidents.
“I am sure that there are people out there who have information about this crime and the person responsible and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, to bring justice to those responsible.
“We know it can be difficult for some people to speak directly to the police, which is why Crimestoppers is here for you.
“Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we have always kept.
“Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. This means no police, no courts, no witness statements. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”
If you have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000595055:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.