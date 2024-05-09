Spate of break-ins across Derbyshire village sees buildings vandalised by gang of teenagers

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th May 2024, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A series of break-ins have seen buildings across a Derbyshire village damaged – with officers launching an investigation into the incidents.

Over the last few weeks, several buildings in Creswell have sustained damage or have been broken into.

The Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre has been broken into twice and the Bowling Club building has been entered by individuals who caused damage inside. It is believed that the people involved are teenagers who are local to the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal after graffiti sprayed on train carriages at Derbyshire heritage railway

These are some of the buildings that have been vandalised.These are some of the buildings that have been vandalised.
These are some of the buildings that have been vandalised.

Officers are appealing for any information that may assist in identifying the offenders. You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.