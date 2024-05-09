Spate of break-ins across Derbyshire village sees buildings vandalised by gang of teenagers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the last few weeks, several buildings in Creswell have sustained damage or have been broken into.
The Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre has been broken into twice and the Bowling Club building has been entered by individuals who caused damage inside. It is believed that the people involved are teenagers who are local to the village.
Officers are appealing for any information that may assist in identifying the offenders. You can contact the force using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.