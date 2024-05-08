Police appeal after graffiti sprayed on train carriages at Derbyshire heritage railway
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred at Midland Railway Station, Butterley Row, between 7pm on Saturday, April 20 and 8.30 am on Sunday, April 21, when graffiti was sprayed on train carriages at the site.
The Butterley attraction has been hit with several incidents of vandalism recently.
Officers have now released an image of the graffiti tags that have been painted on the carriages in a bid to trace them.
Anyone who can recognise them, or has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000231744:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.