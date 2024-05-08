Police appeal after graffiti sprayed on train carriages at Derbyshire heritage railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred at Midland Railway Station, Butterley Row, between 7pm on Saturday, April 20 and 8.30 am on Sunday, April 21, when graffiti was sprayed on train carriages at the site.

The Butterley attraction has been hit with several incidents of vandalism recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have now released an image of the graffiti tags that have been painted on the carriages in a bid to trace them.

The incident occurred at Midland Railway Station, Butterley Row, between 7 pm on Saturday, April 20 and 8.30 am on Sunday, April 21, when graffiti was sprayed on train carriages at the site.

Anyone who can recognise them, or has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000231744:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.