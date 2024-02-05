Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three corn snakes, who were all underweight, were found by a member of the public at an entrance to a field off Haddon Street in North Wingfield on Wednesday, January 31 at 7.30am.

They had been callously abandoned together in a small plastic box, containing just newspaper, which had been taped up and left in freezing temperatures.

RSPCA Inspector Rachel Leafe, who rescued the abandoned pets, is now investigating and is appealing for help in finding the person responsible.

These photos show where the snakes were found and the box they were left in. Credit: RSPCA

She said: “It was very lucky these harmless corn snakes were found as it was very cold - with frost on the ground - and they need to live in a heated environment to survive.

“They were all underweight and sadly I suspect they were pets that someone decided they no longer wanted to care for so they simply taped them up in a plastic box and callously dumped them like rubbish.

“I am grateful to the person who found them and alerted us to the incident. The snakes are now being temporarily boarded with Reptilia, a specialist centre in Ossett, West Yorkshire, where they will be rehabilitated before long-term homes can be found for them.

“If anyone knows who is responsible for leaving these snakes in such a dire situation then they can call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.”

The snakes are currently being cared for at Reptilia, a specialist centre in West Yorkshire. Credit: RSPCS

The charity says the current economic climate, combined with a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic, has created a perfect storm for animal welfare and its officers are seeing the impact on the frontline - with reports of abandoned animals increasing as owners resort to desperate measures.

Evie Button, the animal welfare charity’s Senior Scientific Advisor, said: “Sadly, we also have to deal with a lot of abandoned snakes.

“We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe contributes to the hundreds of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.

“Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off. Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

“The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.