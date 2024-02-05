Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Hattersley, owner of independent hospitality business Longbow Bars & Restaurants, has confirmed that The Ashford Arms – a 17th century country pub in Ashford-in-the-Water – will once again be welcoming guests from March 4.

Despite thriving for around 400 years, The Ashford Arms couldn’t survive the pandemic and was forced to close its doors in 2020. Rob took on the lease in 2023 and has brought it back to life with an extensive £1.6m refurbishment. The ground floor, nine hotel bedrooms, gardens and kitchen are in the final stages of a complete transformation. Its distinctive features, including its symmetrical limestone exterior, have been carefully repaired and preserved.

The restaurant is being turned into a warm, welcoming space, with beautiful design finishes that nod to the history of the building, and will cater for 107 diners. Executive chef Adrian Gagea, trained by Raymond Blanc, is designing the menu, and multi-award-winning chef Chris Parker is stepping up as head chef.

The venue will open again on March 4. Credit: Tom Hodgson Photography

The premium pub menu will feature pub classics with a modern twist, alongside dishes inspired by the team’s travels and world flavours. Menus will change according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers. The pub will serve breakfast, lunch (including Sunday lunch), and dinner.

Because the team makes everything to order, they can adapt the majority of the dishes to be gluten-free and there will be numerous vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu too.

Rob said: “It feels incredible to be so close to reopening this special country pub. We’ve had such positive feedback from locals, who are excited to have it on their doorstep again. It will also be ideal for those from further afield, wanting to spend time in this stunning corner of the Peak District.

“It’s in the perfect location to finish off a walk in the countryside with a glass of something, or a bite to eat – and the comfortable rooms make it a wonderful base for those that want to stay and explore the area.

Rob said he was excited to be so close to the launch date of the Ashford Arms. Credit: Tom Hodgson Photography

“Everything we have planned for The Ashford Arms is about providing our guests with a premium pub experience. It’s about warmth, joy, cosiness, seasonal dishes that feel special but aren’t at all fussy or overcomplicated. It’s about feeling welcomed and at home as soon as you step in the door. It’s everything that we would ever want in a pub ourselves, and we can’t wait to share it.”

Rob founded Longbow Bars & Restaurants shortly before the pandemic hit, selling his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard in Hope Valley. He had a rocky start, which saw him on the brink of bankruptcy, due to the nationwide lockdowns, but he has quickly established himself as a rising star in the Peak District hotel, pub and restaurant industry.

The Ashford Arms will be Rob’s third project. The first was The Maynard, which has won numerous awards as a wedding venue, restaurant, and hotel. This was followed by The George, an award-winning historic bar, restaurant and hotel in Hathersage – which was once frequented by Charlotte Brontë.