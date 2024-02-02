The Pack Horse in Hayfield was named the 19th best gastropub in the UK, featuring in the 2024 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub list. The rankings, which celebrate the highest standard of pub dining across the country, were launched in 2009 and have become one of the most prestigious industry awards.
We decided to visit the pub, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide, to see why the venue has become so popular with tourists – while maintaining the support of their local customers.
1. The Pack Horse
The Pack Horse was ranked among some of the UK's best gastropubs.
2. Nearly eight years of progress
Luke Payne is the chef and co-owner at the Pack Horse, and has been at the pub for seven and a half years.
3. Journey for the pub and focus on seasonality
Luke said: "I'm a completely self-taught chef, so when we first opened, the menu was very much focused around pub classics. I've always had this real love for seasonality, and as my repertoire developed, so did the menu - and we've taken all our guests on that journey with us. They'd come in every week and see the next variant of a dish we were doing, and it grew from there really."
4. National recognition
Luke added: “One by one, the classics kind of dropped off the menu, and we became the seasonal gastropub that we are today. It’s lovely to have that national recognition.”
Matt Fearnley, Luke Payne and Pedrow Rolin are pictured here.