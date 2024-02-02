3 . Journey for the pub and focus on seasonality

Luke said: “I’m a completely self-taught chef, so when we first opened, the menu was very much focused around pub classics. I’ve always had this real love for seasonality, and as my repertoire developed, so did the menu - and we’ve taken all our guests on that journey with us. They’d come in every week and see the next variant of a dish we were doing, and it grew from there really.” Photo: Brian Eyre