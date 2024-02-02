Historic Peak District pub set to reopen next month after undergoing multi-million pound revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen next month, following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said that the venue would launch in March 2024. An exact date has not yet been published, but the Ashford Arms is taking bookings for Monday, March 4 onwards.

The venue was taken on by Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd, owned by Rob Hattersley, from Bakewell.

The Ashford Arms in Ashford-in-the-Water will reopen in March.

The Ashford Arms will become the third venue under the Longbow Bars and Restaurants umbrella. It joins The Maynard, an award winning wedding venue, restaurant and hotel in Grindleford and The George, an award winning historic bar, restaurant and hotel in Hathersage.

Rob Hattersley said: “As a Peak District lad, nothing brings me greater pleasure than breathing life into unviable hospitality businesses in my home county. The Ashford Arms didn’t survive the pandemic and has remained closed for the last three years. We know the locals can’t wait to see the back of the unsightly metal boarded windows and overgrown gardens.”

Rob, a former pupil of Lady Manners High School in Bakewell started his hospitality career working in his parents’ wine bar, Aitch’s in Bakewell, before working as a chef and manager at various pub chains. After selling his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard, Rob almost went bankrupt after opening just six weeks before the first lockdown.

He said: “Hospitality has been one of the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic and personally I wondered whether I’d ever financially recover. I had no choice but to go on Universal Credit in lockdown as the team and I struggled to keep The Maynard afloat.”

Upon reopening after the second lockdown, The Maynard enjoyed 66% growth, putting the team in a position to open The George in late 2021. Following continued consistent growth, despite a rapid increase in costs, Longbow Bars and Restaurants Ltd is now ready to launch their third Peak District venue.

Rob added: “The Ashford Arms will look strikingly different than before as it undergoes necessary structural work and a complete redesign of the restaurant, bar and nine new hotel bedrooms. We aim to tick all boxes with our premium pub experience; whether visiting the Peak District as a tourist, seeking a pint with friends, a romantic date night by the fire or a lively gathering with loved ones.”