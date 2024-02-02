Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of local organisations are currently raising awareness of, and fundraising for, the reinstatement of the Cressbrook Mill/Water-cum-Jolly footbridge.

The 20m (60ft) long bridge was initially installed by the military in the 1980s, and linked a number of Peak District villages to the popular Monsal Trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bridge fell into significant disrepair in recent years before being structurally condemned – leading to its closure as a route for safety reasons.

The bridge has been condemned for several years. Credit: Peak District National Park Authority

A desire to maintain this popular access point for both local communities and visitors alike was raised with the Peak District National Park Authority, however, the Authority did not own the bridge.

Following engagement with various local stakeholders, the National Park Authority has now agreed to adopt the bridge and has undertaken an initial assessment of the costs involved to install a sustainable and resilient solution that will require minimal ongoing maintenance.

Due to the challenging nature of the site, access and the size of the required bridge, this work is expected to cost in the region of £180,000. The Authority has agreed to cover the removal costs of the existing structure (around £20,000), but the remaining funds will be need to sourced from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that a large proportion of this will be covered by a Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) grant which has access as one of its key outcomes, although local charities and others are also seeking to contribute to ensure the final costs can be met.

Planning approval has been sought and granted, and following further required approvals within the National Park Authority a final bid will be made to the FiPL awarding board.