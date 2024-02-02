Dog attack in Derbyshire town sees control order issued to owner by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week, officers from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a dog attack in the Ripley area.

The incident saw one dog attacked by another in the town, and saw the SNT issue a dog control order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...