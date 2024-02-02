Dog attack in Derbyshire town sees control order issued to owner by police
A dog owner in a Derbyshire town is now subject to a control order – after her animal attacked another.
This week, officers from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a dog attack in the Ripley area.
The incident saw one dog attacked by another in the town, and saw the SNT issue a dog control order.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This order puts extra measures on the owner to make sure their dog is more secure when taking it out in public areas.”