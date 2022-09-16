Sloshed Chesterfield man “lost it” when machine took his bank card, court hears

Lewis Carter, 29, had been having lunch with his girlfriend when the argument broke out and “completely lost it” when the bank card was chewed by the machine.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how on August 31 Carter was high on booze and amphetamine when the row broke out at Premier Express on Sheffield Road.

She said: “He demanded (the shop owner) return his card however (the victim) said he had no access to the machine as he doesn’t own it and shut the door.

Lewis Carter, 29, had been having lunch with his girlfriend when the argument broke out at the Chesterfield Premier Express

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The defendant used his elbow to smash the window. The victim said he would call police and the defendant said that was no problem as he wanted his card back.”

Police were called when Carter remained outside the shop “shouting and swearing” and threatening shop staff.

Carter was taken to hospital for stitches after injuring himself smashing the glass.

During police interview he told police he was “p***** at the time”, had “little memory” of it and had taken amphetamine that day.

He said: “I got the arse on and smashed the window.”

Police seized a small amount of amphetamine from Carter while he was in custody.

His solicitor Nadine Wilford said Carter had recently moved to Rotherham and had taken his girlfriend for lunch on the day of the incident.

She said: “He had been drinking and doesn’t remember what happened - the card was taken and this triggered something.

“He completely lost it and is embarrassed by what happened. He suffers from anxiety and depression. He doesn’t drink a lot but has problems with anger management.”

Carter, of Greenland Avenue South, Rotherham, admitted criminal damage, possession of a class B drug and threatening behaviour.