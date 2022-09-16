Leah Smith, 19, spat in the DJ’s face and bit him and kicked the doorman on the chin after being confronted about sneaking into Moo Bar without payment.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the 19-year-old, who had never been before the courts before, had had just one drink and was “unsure whether it was spiked that evening”.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told the court how on August 7 around 1.30am at the Corporation Street venue a doorman caught up with her on the dance floor.

After putting his arm up to prevent Smith from accessing the club there was a struggle during which she fell and kicked him on the chin.

Ms Allsop said: “As he escorted her out she was swinging her arms and legs around - she had cut her arm and was bleeding.

“(Another complainant) was working as a DJ and saw her come into the bar - he described her as gurning and licking her lips and her pupils were very large.

“He thought she may be under the influence of drugs.”

As paramedics arrived the DJ helped restrain the struggling girl - at which point she bit him to the inner thigh then spat on the left side of his face.

Paramedics refused to deal with Smith at the scene and as police arrived she “deliberately” kicked an officer in the knee, at which point she was arrested.

Ms Allsop said Smith was a lady of previous good character.

Smith’s solicitor Kirsty Sargent said she was “remorseful for her behaviour”, adding “she is embarrassed”.

She said: “She was shown footage at the police station and cannot quite believe the way she behaved. She apologised to the officer.

“She had only had one drink and is unsure whether the drink was spiked that evening.”

Ms Sargent said Smith, the sole carer for her young daughter, was known to a mental health team and was working towards a diagnosis of bipolar and personality disorder.

Smith, of The Square, Danesmoor, admitted assault by beating and assault by beating an emergency worker.