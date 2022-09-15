Payroll clerk who pilfered £50,000 from Chesterfield firm claims she was bullied

Loredana Ghioca, 34, made refunds to her own accounts while working at Sheepbridge hot tub firm Superior Wellness.

Ghioca pilfered the money over six months between March and September 2021.

Her crimes came to light when a “suspicious” transaction for over £7,000 was made the week after Ghioca resigned in September last year.

Loredana Ghioca was sentenced at Derby Crown Court

Refunds totalling £50,883 made to credit card numbers led to the defendant’s arrest.

Ghioca initially denied it but was confronted with “overwhelming” evidence, Derby Crown Court heard.

Annabel Lenton, prosecuting, told he court: “When officers searched her address they found designer handbags and shoes.

"In interview the defendant initially denied it but then accepted it (the money) was used to pay bills and go on holiday and buy the luxury items found.”

The court heard when she was caught up with Ghioca, who had no previous convictions, she still had around £15,000 of the cash left in savings – which she had returned.

Shina Animashaun, defending, said Ghioca had suffered “bullying” at the hands of a former finance manager at the firm, resulting in “resentment towards colleagues”.

A colleague provided the court with a statement that the manager had referred to her as a”psycho”.

He said: “She has a distinct accent and was laughed at and corrected in a way which damaged her self-confidence. She reported it to HR on a number of occasions.

"It left her anxious in the work place.”

Mr Animashaun said Ghioca was “one of the lowest paid employees at Superior Wellness” and had been “knocked back” after requesting a pay increase.

Ghioca, of Horsehead Lane, Bolsover, admitted six counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Recorder Michelle Heeley KC told Ghioca: “Over six months you stole over £50,000 – you claimed you were in financial difficulty but you spent the money on handbags, shoes and holidays.

"You made claims of discrimination and you denied the offences during interview until presented with overwhelming evidence.

"You are a mother – think about the example you have set your children. How would they cope with their mother in prison?

“Did you think about that while you were buying expensive shoes?”

However, the judge, noting Ghioca had made good progress since with an offenders awareness course and studying a degree, suspended a two-year jail term for two years.