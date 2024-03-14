Shoplifter jailed after being found guilty of six thefts from stores in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, March 8, officers from Bolsover and Creswell conducted enquiries into a series of shop thefts that had occurred throughout Bolsover Town Centre.
A Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Earlier that morning the shoplifter was arrested by officers from the Bolsover team, along with officers from the response team.
“Officers had no issues with identifying him as he was well-known to them. The shoplifter was identified by the Bolsover team as Simon Condy, previously of the Bolsover area.
“He was transported to custody in Ripley whilst the Bolsover and Creswell Officers completed the outstanding enquiries, including statements, CCTV and establishing the total cost of items stolen.
“He was interviewed later that night and was then charged and remanded for the six shop thefts. He appeared in court on Saturday morning and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.”