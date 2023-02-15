Nottingham Crown Court heard more than £100,000 damage was believed to have been caused as a result of the van’s occupants Robert Wingate and Deimantas Palaima’s behaviour during the early hours of December 2, 2021.

Four police vehicles were damaged after being rammed during the pursuit after a Mercedes Sprinter van, stolen from an address in Sheffield and on cloned plates, was followed on the M1 into Nottinghamshire after initially being spotted at junction 21.

Police attempted to stop the driver, but they failed to stop, and as the van headed further north teams from Nottinghamshire joined colleagues from Derbyshire and Leicestershire as they worked together to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Robert Wingate, top, and Deimantas Palaima were both jailed after destroying a police car by ramming it into crash barriers at speed

As it approached Junction 26 at Nuthall, Nottinghamshire officers took the lead.

As they tried to box in the van again, between J26 and Junction 27 at Annesley, a Nottinghamshire police car was rammed, causing it to swerve and hit the barrier at speed.

Thankfully the two officers in the BMW car were not seriously injured but the car was damaged beyond repair.

Another Nottinghamshire car was damaged after a wheel came off the rammed vehicle and hit it.

The police chase then continued through Derbyshire and into South Yorkshire where, as the van approached Junction 37, just outside Barnsley, it hit a stinger device and was finally brought to a stop on the hard shoulder.

Two men were arrested and numerous items of stolen kitchen equipment were found in the back of the van.

The driver of the van, 24-year-old Wingate, admitted handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking, two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and four counts of criminal damage.

Wingate, of HMP Hull, was jailed for a total of three years and nine months. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.

Palaima, aged 19, filmed the pursuit on his phone and gesticulated to officers as the van rammed into police vehicles.

The court heard he “encouraged Wingate to drive as he did”, with both men described as “posing an enormous risk to the general public”.

Palaima, of Throstle Row, Middleton, Leeds, admitted handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking (being carried), two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage. He was locked up for a total of 25 months and banned from driving for 25 months.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s a miracle our two officers who were rammed off the road were not seriously injured.

“This dangerous driving showed total disregard for the safety of others using the road and put the lives of others at serious risk.

“It was only thanks to determined police teamwork the van was brought to a halt before any further harm was caused.